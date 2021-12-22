Johnson & Johnson ropes in Ex-Marico Media Head Anagha Bhojane as Head Consumer Experience

Johnson & Johnson has recently roped in Anagha Bhojane from Marico as Head Consumer Experience. At Marico, she was the Head - Media & Digital Marketing (India & Global Centre of Excellence), wherein she was leading media at Marico, centre of excellence for media across all its markets. In her previous role, she headed media, digital and research at Asian Paints. Prior to this, she worked as media manager across the portfolio at Mondelez India and also worked as a group head at Maxus, handled the Garnier Hair portfolio. Bhojane has also worked as a group head with MPG India, handling a team working on brands across various categories. She also had a short stint with Carat as media planner.