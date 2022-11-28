Josh Country Head Rubeena Singh quits

Singh's engagement with VerSe Innovation lasted just over a year.
Rubeena Singh, who helmed Country operations for Josh, has informed afaqs! that she has resigned from her position. Singh joined VerSe Innovation, Josh's parent company, in October 2021. She worked as the CEO of media agency iProspect for about five years before taking up her role at Josh.
Singh informs that she is still serving her notice period, which will roughly continue till December end. She will be joining somewhere else by middle of January. Singh didn't disclose the details about her next engagement as of now.
According to Singh, Josh has not finalised a successor for her as of now.
Singh has over 20 years of experience across digital, print and broadcasting. She has worked with brands like Forbes India, CNBC, Money control, and Star, in the past.
Shortly after the news of Singh's departure, Moneycontrol reported that VerSe Innovations announced pay cuts and layoffs, people aware of the development said. The company’s co-founders Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi shared the news with his employees in a town hall meeting.