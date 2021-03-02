Josh sets up Josh Studios, ropes in Seher Bedi as Head of Josh Studios

Seher joins Josh as the Head of Josh Studios and will be based in Bengaluru.
VerSe Innovation’s short video app Josh has today announced the setting up of Josh Studios, with the appointment of iconic content creator Seher Bedi. Effective immediately, Seher joins Josh as the Head of Josh Studios and will be based in Bengaluru. Seher is recognized for her pioneering work in youth entertainment, being one of the first hires of MTV when it was launched in India. Seher has and created and produced iconic content in India; from MTV Loveline, Heavy Mental, Youth Icon of the Year, Club MTV, MTV Grind Bollywood and so on. Seher is currently a jury member of the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards for content from across the Asia Pacific region.
In her new role as head of Josh Studios, Seher will be spearheading Josh Studios, scaling the short-video platform’s content capabilities to create a cutting-edge content and talent hub. Seher will be adding her unique creative signature to deliver differentiated content for Josh Studios. She will develop and lead a team of over 100 entertainment professionals to create a content landscape for Josh which every creator in the country will want to be a part of.
Before Josh, Seher Bedi was busy creating youth content with her own production company and prior to that Seher was Head of Creative & Content for MTV, handling key MTV portfolio brands like Coke Studio, MTV Bakra, Splitsvilla, The Real Chat House & more.
Welcoming her into the mahagathbandhan, Josh Founder Virendra Gupta and Co-founder Umang Bedi, shared, ”Seher is a force of nature and we are excited to welcome her into the Josh family. Josh is our prized property that is getting built with great love and ambition, and Seher’s passion for content is an indicator of greater things to come for our consumers and creators. We are excited to ride this wave together, and no one would do better justice than Seher, who brings with her the potent and skilled knowledge of the kind of content that makes young India tick.”
Seher Bedi in her new role as Head of Josh Studios, added “I am thrilled to join Josh which I believe is a fantastic opportunity for me to embark on yet another new transformative journey of reimagining the content landscape in Bharat across short form video. I look forward to breathing inspiring, sexy, cool, entertaining ideas into creating the next wave of legendary, iconic content and creators! I thank Umang and Viru for this opportunity to share in their vision to create real impact, to celebrate and inspire young India.”
In the last three months, Josh, has attracted over a $200M+ investment from global marquee investors such as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, and Glade Brook Capital Partners, along with Google, Microsoft, and AlphaWave (a unit of Falcon Edge Capital).
Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India’s top 200+ best creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store. Currently, Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 85 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 40 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and 1.5+ billion video plays per day.