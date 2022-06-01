Josh Talks appoints Darpan Sah as Vice President–YouTube

On Darpan’s appointment, Supriya Paul, CEO & Co-Founder, Josh Talks said, “Majority of our viewers come from Tier 2+ cities and have different content preferences. Our team closely monitors these needs, identifies gaps, and creates videos that then get 85 million+ views every month. Our goal for the next few months is to double down on this distribution by expanding into more regional languages, going hyper-local, and creating compelling content that seamlessly blends inspiration and information. I’m confident that with Darpan’s in-depth understanding and with his expertise in scaling video-first content, we will scale Josh Talks’ network of channels to new heights!”