Josh Talks appoints Pawan Kumar Sharma as Business Head

Josh Talks, one of India’s largest regional content and upskilling platforms, has appointed Pawan Kumar Sharma as Business Head. In his new role, Pawan will be expanding the Brand Solutions vertical in Josh Talks and driving strategic partnerships for the platform’s regional languages and new content category channels.
A seasoned professional, Pawan brings 16 years of experience in branded content, revenue management, and strategic business planning. Before joining Josh Talks, Pawan served at Network18 as its National Head of Revenue. Prior to that, he was with The Walt Disney Company for 11 years, leading its youth vertical - Bindass. He has also been associated with several iconic brands like UTV Action & Movies, Star India, and Reliance Big Entertainment.
On the appointment, Supriya Paul, CEO & co-founder at Josh Talks said, “Organisations today are socially conscious and are interested in partnering with platforms that are impactful. At Josh Talks, we are creating content that is inspirational and actionable in 10 regional languages. In the last few years, we have collaborated with some of the largest organisations namely Google, Meta, and Amazon amongst others on 100+ campaigns to engage with the next billion users. We are excited to bring a seasoned leader like Pawan on board to establish our Brand Solutions vertical and drive strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations who are leveraging storytelling to create change at the grassroots.”
Pawan Kumar Sharma, business head at Josh Talks said, “Josh Talks’ content reaches an audience that is increasingly relevant for all organisations today 70 million+ youth from Tier II & Tier III cities who are seeking information and opportunities to do well in life. I am confident that we will be able to find synergies with leading organisations across industries to foster partnerships and also create exclusive content that is relevant and meaningful for the Indian audience. Our larger goal is to give reasons to the youth of our country to be inspired, chase their dreams and contribute to nation-building at large.”
Josh Talks’ Brand Solutions vertical helps organisations strengthen their presence and connect with the next billion users. They craft content pieces that are curated in 10 vernacular languages and viewed by 70 million+ Indians every month. This underlines the organization’s unmatched ability to identify, curate, and showcase untold stories to a massive audience base. Some of its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon, and Spotify. With this new appointment, Josh Talks will further its vision of helping organisations share their stories better and cement a leading presence across India.