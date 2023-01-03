Josh's ex-country head, Rubeena Singh to join AnyMind Group

Singh will spearhead India and MENA operations for the platform.
Rubeena Singh, who helmed Country operations for Josh, has informed afaqs! that she is all set to join AnyMind Group, a Singapore-headquartered technology company. Singh will be spearheading India and MENA operations for the group.
Singh resigned from Josh in November, 2022. She joined VerSe Innovation, Josh's parent company, in October 2021. She worked as the CEO of the media agency iProspect for about five years before taking up her role at Josh.
Singh has over 20 years of experience across digital, print and broadcasting. She has worked with organisations like Forbes India, CNBC, Money Control, and Star, in the past.