Joy Mohanty joins Dentsu Creative India as Chief Creative Officer

Commenting on Joy’s appointment, Ajay Gahlaut said, “DENTSU CREATIVE is transforming into a powerhouse of creativity. We are rapidly building capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving industry. However, the tallest structures are built on strong foundations. Joy's appointment is, thus, vital to our plan for times ahead. He is a veteran who has worked on some of the most groundbreaking campaigns. I am certain that his experience will bring solidity and wisdom into the fresh, bubbling cauldron of creativity at dentsu."