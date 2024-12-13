Joyeeta Mitra joins GHCL as GM- Corporate Communication

GHCL has appointed Joyeeta Mitra as its general manager, corporate communication. In her new role, Joyeeta will oversee social media, CSR communicaticoon, and corporate communication for both GHCL and GHCL Textiles.

Advertisment

Joyeeta brings over 16 years of experience in public relations, corporate communication, and social media. She spent nearly nine years with itel India, part of the Transsion Group, and prior to that, she was with Intex Technologies for almost four years. During these roles, she successfully led internal and external communications, driving brand growth through strategic PR and corporate communication initiatives. Her tenure at these organisations was marked by exceptional contributions to brand building, fueled by her dedication and expertise.

Joyeeta holds a Master’s in Public Administration and a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.