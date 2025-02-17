JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director

JSW MG Motor India announced the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as managing director of the company. With three decades of professional experience, he has held key leadership roles in the automotive sector's sales, marketing, strategy, and business development. His extensive experience includes leadership positions at leading national and global companies. His previous roles include vice president of strategy and international business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and president and managing director at Ford India. Based in Gurugram, Mehrotra will drive overall strategic growth initiatives and strengthen the company’s four brand pillars: diversity, experience, innovation, and community.

Rajeev Chaba has been instrumental in establishing the MG brand in India since its inception. He led the launch of innovative products that were much ahead of their time. Chaba’s leadership is characterised by authenticity and direct communication with stakeholders. He has built a strong team that has overcome challenges and contributed to MG’s growth in the Indian market. Chaba will continue to advise management and shareholders as a member of the Joint Steering Committee.

Speaking about the new appointment, Yu De, assistant to SAIC President and head of international operation, SAIC Motor said, “We are grateful to Rajeev Chaba for his leadership in building the MG brand in India. Anurag Mehrotra’s diverse experience, and a deep understanding of domestic and international market dynamics, will be critical in taking this journey to the next level.”

Parth Jindal, director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are at an inflexion point in our NEV journey and are ready to accelerate into a new era with an exciting product pipeline. We are thankful to Rajeev Chaba for his invaluable contribution to the brand and delighted to welcome Anurag Mehrotra to JSW MG Motor India. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his strategic vision for New Energy Vehicles align perfectly with our focus on sustainable mobility.”