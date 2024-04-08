JSW One Platforms ropes in Ranjan Pai as an independent director of its board

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pai will oversee JSW One Platforms' future, leveraging his expertise in education and healthcare.
JSW One Platforms, part of $23 billion JSW Group has appointed Ranjan Pai as an independent director on its board. Pai brings experience and expertise in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and investment, which aligns with JSW One Platforms’ commitment to drive innovation and value creation for all its stakeholders.
In his role as an independent director at JSW One Platforms, Ranjan Pai will provide guidance and insights drawn from his experience. His understanding of the education, healthcare sectors, coupled with his experience of investing and guiding tech start-ups in India will be invaluable in shaping JSW One Platforms’ future and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.
Ranjan Pai is an educationist, entrepreneur, institution builder and investor. He serves as the founder and chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), an Indian conglomerate encompassing education, healthcare, research, and private investments. Under his leadership, MEMG has contributed to the education and healthcare sectors in India and abroad.
Welcoming Ranjan Pai on its board of directors, Parth Jindal, director of JSW One Platforms said, “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ranjan Pai as an independent director on the board of JSW One. I look forward to his invaluable insights as we build and scale JSW One into the largest tech platform in India’s $400 bn addressable B2B market. Pai's deep knowledge of the e-commerce ecosystem and guidance will be critical in enhancing our growth and governance structures as we work towards an IPO over the next 18 to 24 months. I thank him for believing in the vision of JSW One and agreeing to join the board.”
“JSW One Platforms exited FY 2024 at around Rs. 9000 crore GMV. As we scale from here and build leadership in B2B e-commerce in India, we are keen to enhance governance by incorporating an independent viewpoint within our board. Pai's expertise in scaling businesses, honed through his leadership in the education and healthcare sectors coupled with his profound understanding of the start-up ecosystem, will be instrumental in taking JSW One to new heights.” said Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms.
“I am honoured to join the esteemed board of JSW One Platforms as an independent director. By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration across sectors, we can create transformative solutions. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and fellow board members to chart a path of sustainable growth and innovation for JSW One Platforms." said Ranjan Pai.