JSW One Platforms ropes in Ranjan Pai as an independent director of its board

Welcoming Ranjan Pai on its board of directors, Parth Jindal, director of JSW One Platforms said, “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ranjan Pai as an independent director on the board of JSW One. I look forward to his invaluable insights as we build and scale JSW One into the largest tech platform in India’s $400 bn addressable B2B market. Pai's deep knowledge of the e-commerce ecosystem and guidance will be critical in enhancing our growth and governance structures as we work towards an IPO over the next 18 to 24 months. I thank him for believing in the vision of JSW One and agreeing to join the board.”