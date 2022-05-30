Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Sameer Khetarpal as CEO and MD

Sameer Khetarpal will succeed Pratik Pota.
Jubilant FoodWorks, India’s largest food service Company, today announced the appointment of Sameer Khetarpal as CEO & managing director and key managerial personnel of the company, effective September 05, 2022. Sameer Khetarpal will succeed Pratik Pota.
Sameer, has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in sectors like e-commerce and management consulting, and joins Jubilant from Amazon. Over the last 6.5 years at Amazon, he has conceptualized, launched and scaled several businesses like Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food and Amazon Pharmacy. He has built these businesses with world-class supply chain infrastructure, deeply embedded with technology and several inorganic investments and partnerships. Prior to Amazon, he served as a Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he served several hi-tech clients on topics related to business building and transformation, and was instrumental in building data driven service lines used by several Fortune 500 companies. Sameer has previously worked with GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever. Throughout his career, Sameer has been driven by a passion to serve customers and build businesses by leveraging technology.
Speaking on the appointment, Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, “We are now a multi-country, multi-brand company with deep investments in technology. We are looking to further our investments across our portfolio of brands to become a food tech powerhouse. Sameer, with his strengths in building digital first businesses in related spaces will provide the necessary leadership to our business. He is a strong, dynamic and values-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent high-quality performance in tough consumer businesses. The Board warmly welcomes Sameer to the role and wishes him every success”.
On this occasion, Sameer Khetarpal, said, “As India’s largest food service company, JFL is uniquely poised to scale non-linearly across multiple businesses and geographies. The company has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving customers with exemplary standards. I am honoured to join Jubilant FoodWorks and look forward to working closely with the Jubilant team, to serve millions of customers by building businesses driven by technology and operations excellence.”