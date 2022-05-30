Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Sameer Khetarpal as CEO and MD

Sameer, has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in sectors like e-commerce and management consulting, and joins Jubilant from Amazon. Over the last 6.5 years at Amazon, he has conceptualized, launched and scaled several businesses like Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food and Amazon Pharmacy. He has built these businesses with world-class supply chain infrastructure, deeply embedded with technology and several inorganic investments and partnerships. Prior to Amazon, he served as a Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he served several hi-tech clients on topics related to business building and transformation, and was instrumental in building data driven service lines used by several Fortune 500 companies. Sameer has previously worked with GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever. Throughout his career, Sameer has been driven by a passion to serve customers and build businesses by leveraging technology.