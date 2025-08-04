Jubilant FoodWorks names Arjun Singh as DGM- Brand Marketing

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Arjun Singh as DGM– brand marketing. Before this role, Singh served as senior manager at the organisation for three years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Singh is a marketing professional with over 11 years of experience in brand building, repositioning, and data-driven marketing. He has led large-scale integrated campaigns, driven strategic brand growth, and collaborated across functions to optimise marketing ROI.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as ZS, Evalueserve, Nielsen, and IMRB International.