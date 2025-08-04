Advertisment
Subscribe

0

People Spotting Latest Stories

Jubilant FoodWorks names Arjun Singh as DGM- Brand Marketing

Before this role, Singh served as senior manager at the organisation for three years.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Jubilant (1)

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Arjun Singh as DGM– brand marketing. Before this role, Singh served as senior manager at the organisation for three years.   

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Singh is a marketing professional with over 11 years of experience in brand building, repositioning, and data-driven marketing. He has led large-scale integrated campaigns, driven strategic brand growth, and collaborated across functions to optimise marketing ROI.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as ZS, Evalueserve, Nielsen, and IMRB International.

JubilantFoodWorks
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment