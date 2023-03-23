Junglee Games elevates Kapil Rathee as Co-founder

He joined the team in 2015 as VP of Product.
Junglee Games, has announced the elevation of Kapil Rathee to the position of Co-Founder. The elevation recognizes Kapil’s exceptional contribution to the business as he continues to be an integral part of the company’s executive leadership team.
Having joined the team in 2015 as VP of product, Kapil was promoted to Junglee’s Chief Product Officer in 2017 and president in 2018. Previously, he held strategy & business consultant roles in his career and also founded TapAndEat, a F&B tech startup. Kapil has helped Junglee scale new heights with his growth mindset, strategic data-driven solutions and strong leadership abilities.
Speaking about the announcement, Ankush Gera, founder and CEO of Junglee Games said, "Kapil and I have been working together for the last 8 years and have been looking to build upon opportunities to further strengthen our partnership, and collective impact. Kapil’s contribution to Junglee Games has been phenomenal and his dedication deserves this recognition. I couldn’t be happier for him and I look forward to seeing him grow in this new role. With the industry witnessing rapid growth, at Junglee we are confident about our approach towards investing and rewarding exceptional human capital within the organization.”
Kapil Rathee added, "I’m excited and privileged to continue my incredible journey at Junglee Games in this new role. While I’ve always operated from an ownership mindset, it is heartening to see the growth-centric culture in the organization. This elevation is an opportunity to build from a more strategic vantage point. As we continue to see incredible scale in the business, my focus is to accelerate our current trajectory and make Junglee’s brand synonymous with skill gaming.”