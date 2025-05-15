Jupiter Money appoints Adityan Kayalakal as VP & Head of Marketing

Jupiter Money, a digital banking platform providing a range of financial services, has appointed Adityan Kayalakal as its Vice President & Head of Marketing. Kayalakal brings a wealth of experience to this leadership role, most recently serving as head of marketing & go-to-market strategy at Veera, an internet browsing company where he was also a key member of the founding team for over two years.

He shared news of his appointment on his LinkedIn profile. Prior to Veera, Kayalakal held various positions at notable organizations including BYJU’s, NBA, Publicis Groupe, Digitas India, BBH India, and Rediffusion Group.