Justdial ropes in Magicbricks' Prasun Kumar as CMO

In his previous role, he was the Head of Marketing, Revenue verticals, Content and Public Relations at Magicbricks.
India's leading local search engine, Justdial has recently appointed new CMO. The company has roped in Magicbricks' Prasun Kumar for the role. At Magicbricks, he worked as the head of marketing, revenue verticals, content and public relations. Prasun is a multiple award winning marketing expert, brand builder, blogger, technology enthusiast and entrepreneurial at heart professional. His rich & varied experiences include working in startup as well as large global organisational environments, launching and turning around businesses & brands, building large revenue verticals from scratch and driving innovations in the consumer, technology & content space.
With an experience of around 23 years in the industry, in the past Prasun has worked with different companies at various roles such as Reliance Communications as senior vice president for more than 2 years, Sony Mobile Communications as head- marketing for 2 years, MTS as director - brand and Marcom, Levi's Strauss as head - brand activation, Madison Communications as associate director and McCAnn Worldgroup as manager for around 6 years.