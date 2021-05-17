Justdial ropes in Magicbricks' Prasun Kumar as CMO

With an experience of around 23 years in the industry, in the past Prasun has worked with different companies at various roles such as Reliance Communications as senior vice president for more than 2 years, Sony Mobile Communications as head- marketing for 2 years, MTS as director - brand and Marcom, Levi's Strauss as head - brand activation, Madison Communications as associate director and McCAnn Worldgroup as manager for around 6 years.