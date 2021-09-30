Jyoti Deshpande appointed as CEO of Viacom18

Viacom18 announced today that Jyoti Deshpande has been appointed as CEO of Viacom18 with immediate effect. Jyoti is already serving on the boards of Network18 and investee companies Balaji Telefilms and Saavn Media. In her new assignment, Jyoti will help bring synergies across all of Reliance’s media interests and investments and further equip the company to drive significant growth opportunities as the industry embraces digital transformation.