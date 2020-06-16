Jyoti Kumar Bansal steps down as CEO of PHD India

The CEO of PHD Media, Jyoti Kumar Bansal has stepped down from her post. She has been with PHD Media since its inception in 2013; she joined it as a managing director and she worked her way up to the position of CEO. PHD Media is a full-fledged national agency with offerings across all media, content and data. Her LinkedIn profile mentions that the agency's revenue has grown 5 times since its launch. The Agency has won 7 Cannes Lions in 6 years for its work.