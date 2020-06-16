Jyoti Kumar Bansal steps down as CEO of PHD India

Bansal has been with PHD Media for nearly 7 years and has been working as its CEO since 2018.
The CEO of PHD Media, Jyoti Kumar Bansal has stepped down from her post. She has been with PHD Media since its inception in 2013; she joined it as a managing director and she worked her way up to the position of CEO. PHD Media is a full-fledged national agency with offerings across all media, content and data. Her LinkedIn profile mentions that the agency's revenue has grown 5 times since its launch. The Agency has won 7 Cannes Lions in 6 years for its work.
“Throughout her tenure, Jyoti has played an instrumental role in establishing PHD as a bonafide force in India’s agency landscape. We are incredibly grateful for her numerous contributions to our business over the past decade and wish her all the success in her future endeavours,” says James Hawkins, CEO of PHD APAC.
Additionally, Kartik Sharma, a veteran and industry heavyweight, will be coming on board in a few weeks’ time as CEO for OMG India. His leadership, combined with his solid grasp of India’s media business, will continue working with PHD clients.
After her stint in Lintas, she moved on to the dotcom world to work with webdunia.com, Indian vernacular portal in 2001. Here, she was responsible for heading research and web-based insights, and new product development.
In 2002, she shifted back into media with MediaCom to lead the Marico business. A few years later, she joined Havas Media as Mumbai Head in 2005. She took on the fledgling operation and grew it to a robust stable offering over the next 4 years, also adding operations from South India to her responsibilities. Bansal also assisted with the launching Bloomberg UTV in India and India’s 1st non-music youth channel Bindass.
It was in the year 2009 that Omnicom Media Group appointed Bansal as the New Business Lead. Over the next 4 years, the agency grew business threefold, adding large clients like Unilever, Sony Networks, Ferrero, Renault Nissan, HTC, and more. In 2013, PHD was launched with Bansal as managing director.