K Satyanarayana Raju Appointed as New MD &CEO of Canara Bank

He has joined erstwhile Vijaya Bank in 1988 and has risen to the level of Chief General Manager in Bank of Baroda. During his 33 years of long banking career he has headed various Branches for 12 years including Specialised Corporate Banking Branch. He was Regional head of Shimoga, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He was also Zonal Head of Mumbai Zone which is the Biggest Zone of the Bank. He has also headed Operations and Services Department at Head Office