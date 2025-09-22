KAFF Appliances appoints Nalin Kumar as Chief Executive Officer

KAFF Appliances, a leading home & kitchen appliances category has announced the promotion of Nalin Kumar to the role of chief executive officer (CEO). Kumar, who has been serving as chief operating officer (COO), brings with him decades of experience in the consumer durables industry across categories such as home and kitchen appliances, refrigeration products, water purifiers, and DTH. During his tenure as COO at KAFF, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening operations, accelerating product innovation, and enhancing market presence.

His elevation comes at a time when the kitchen appliance sector in India is witnessing rapid transformation, driven by rising demand for design-led, energy-efficient, and technology-forward products. With his deep understanding of business strategy, market dynamics, and consumer behavior, Kumar is well-placed to lead KAFF into its next phase of growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Nalin Kumar, CEO, KAFF Appliances, said, “I am excited to take on this responsibility at such an important juncture for both KAFF and the industry. Over the years, KAFF has earned the trust of millions of Indian households by delivering products that combine performance, style, and reliability. Our focus will be on building further momentum, expanding retail footprint, strengthening innovation pipelines, and ensuring our customers continue to experience kitchens that make life easier, healthier, and more enjoyable. We are also making foray into the premium small appliance category while consolidating presence in the sinks, hardware & accessories segment. “

In his new role, Kumar will oversee KAFF’s strategic direction, business performance, and long-term growth initiatives.