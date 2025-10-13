Kahoot promotes Ahteram Uddin as Head of Commercial for Asia & MENA

Kahoot has promoted Ahteram Uddin as the head of commercial for Asia and MENA region. Prior to this role, he was working as the VP of commercial for APAC region. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Uddin has spent the last two decades working in diverse roles within the digital media industry. He specialises in commercial strategies, business development, market analysis, and competitive intelligence.

Before joinig Kahoot, he was working with Bitsmedia as chief business officer. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Tik Tok, Mediastar, Opera, ABP Group, Times Internet, and more.