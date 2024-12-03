KAI appoints Keijiro Takasago as Managing Director for India

KAI Group, a kitchenware, personal care, and beauty care products company, has appointed Keijiro Takasago as the managing director of KAI Manufacturing India. With over three decades of experience in corporate banking and international business leadership across Japan, Thailand, India, and Vietnam, Takasago has expertise in strategic planning, cross-border operations, and client-focused management.

Advertisment

His ability to navigate complex markets and drive operational efficiency makes him the right leader to lead KAI India’s growth and innovation in the Indian market.

Takasago’s leadership experience spans diverse industries and roles, including his contributions to business strategy, operational efficiency, and cross-cultural management. His exposure in India and other key markets has equipped him with a perspective on fostering growth in competitive environments.

Reflecting on his new role, Keijiro Takasago expressed: "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at KAI Manufacturing India. India is a vibrant and rapidly evolving market, with tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation. My vision for KAI India is to continue expanding our offerings while staying true to our heritage of delivering high-quality Japanese craftsmanship. I look forward to collaborating with the team to create solutions that align with the needs and aspirations of our Indian consumers, driving the brand to new heights."