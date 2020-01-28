Kaizad Pardiwalla moves on from The 120 Media Collective

"When your creative has its roots in data, it's going to be much more hard hitting and advertisers are going to be able to see ROI much quicker on these creatives as well," he tells us. "We are no longer comfortable putting a bulk of our money into advertising on creativity which is not strongly defined. For everyone, ROI is paramount today, so it's important to be able to illustrate results. When clients know what you're doing with their data, they're also more willing to give you access to it," explains Pardiwalla.