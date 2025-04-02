Kaizzen appoints Suresh Rangarajan as Senior Vice President - South

Kaizzen, an independent communications agency, has announced the strategic appointment of Suresh Rangarajan as senior vice president – South. With over 25 years of experience across both corporate and agency roles, Suresh is a communication leader known for crafting impactful narratives, fostering strong stakeholder relationships, and driving business growth through strategic communications.

Suresh’s appointment aligns with Kaizzen’s commitment to deepen its presence in South India. In his role, he will expand Kaizzen’s business, strengthen client partnerships, and lead communication strategies across sectors in the region.

Welcoming Suresh to the team, Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Suresh to team Kaizzen as Senior Vice President for South," said Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen. "Kaizzen today has a well-established footprint in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. I feel he will be one of the strong flagbearers of our services and culture as we continue to grow our service offerings, geographic presence and people strength."

Nikhil Pavithran, COO of Kaizzen, added, “Suresh’s expertise will not only help expand our client portfolio but also play a crucial role in scaling our specialised verticals. With his addition to our leadership team, we are confident in achieving new milestones in South India.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Suresh Rangarajan said, “Joining Kaizzen at such an exciting phase of its growth is truly inspiring. Today, communication is not just about storytelling—it’s about building purpose-driven narratives that foster trust, shape perceptions, and drive real business impact. South India is a thriving center for innovation and entrepreneurship, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and valued clients to craft strategies that make a meaningful difference. Kaizzen’s commitment to excellence and its expanding global footprint make this an exciting opportunity to set new benchmarks in integrated communications.”

With a career spanning over two decades, Suresh has held key leadership positions across PR consultancies and corporate brands, including Tata Motors, Vodafone India, Nissan Motor India, and Concept PR. Having led brand communications on a pan-India scale, and working closely with global teams, he is recognized as a global-minded communicator.