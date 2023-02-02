Kaizzen elevates Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian

Nikhil Pavithran is now Group President and Prashant Subramanian will head - North India.
In a bid to strengthen its leadership, Kaizzen, a leading integrated communications agency, announces the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran as group president and Prashant Subramanian as the head - North India. The announcement comes as the first step towards accomplishing the vision of expanding the agency’s national and international footprint. Earlier, Nikhil, based in Mumbai, was in-charge of operations in Western India while Prashant handled the Delhi market for Kaizzen.
Nikhil and Prashant will continue to work closely with Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen. Announcing the new leadership, Vineet Handa said, “I am delighted to announce the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian as Group President and Head North India, respectively. Both have been instrumental in Kaizzen’s meteoric rise, and I know that they will do everything in their power to grow Kaizzen to greater heights. I wish Nikhil and Prashant the very best for their new roles.”
Been with Kaizzen for over 5 years, Nikhil joined the agency as vice president in the Mumbai office and rose to the position of group president in 2021 holding the global mandate for Kaizzen.
Commenting on this development, Nikhil Pavithran said, “It is a matter of great honor for me to have been a part of Kaizzen’s growth over the last couple of years. I look forward to leading its talented team in increasing the company’s national and international footprint. As the Group President, I am excited to work towards Kaizzen’s holistic expansion, providing opportunities for its people, and diversification of the agency’s client portfolio across varied sectors.” With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.
On the other hand, Prashant joined Kaizzen in 2018 as director client servicing and rose to become vice president in 2021. In his current role, Prashant will hold the mandate for strengthening Kaizzen’s presence in Northern India.
Speaking about this announcement, Prashant Subramanian said, “As the communication industry is subject to constant evolution, we aspire to leverage new-age technology and communication platforms to create newer opportunities Kaizzen’s Stakeholders. Their trust in us has been integral in this journey, and we look forward to their support in helping Kaizzen achieve greater heights in the future.”
“It has been a privilege to be part of this journey with Kaizzen and I look forward to working closely with the management and team to expand our portfolio across North.”, Prashant added.
Prashant has 17 years of experience in brand & product marketing and com