Kaizzen elevates Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian

Been with Kaizzen for over 5 years, Nikhil joined the agency as vice president in the Mumbai office and rose to the position of group president in 2021 holding the global mandate for Kaizzen.

Commenting on this development, Nikhil Pavithran said, “It is a matter of great honor for me to have been a part of Kaizzen’s growth over the last couple of years. I look forward to leading its talented team in increasing the company’s national and international footprint. As the Group President, I am excited to work towards Kaizzen’s holistic expansion, providing opportunities for its people, and diversification of the agency’s client portfolio across varied sectors.” With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.