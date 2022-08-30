KalaGato appoints Sushmita Balasubramaniam as CEO of KalaGato Consumer Intelligence

Sushmita, will be responsible for the insights business and building customer intelligence at Kalagato.
KalaGato, a data-driven mobile app aggregator (app buy-out) company built on the Thrasio model, recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Sushmita Balasubramaniam as the chief executive officer of KalaGato Consumer Intellige6nce. Sushmita, will be responsible for the insights business and building customer intelligence at Kalagato.
Talking about her fresh stint, Sushmita Balasubraniam, CEO, KalaGato Consumer Intelligence, said, “as the Indian digital consumers evolve and grow in number, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to get a single, consolidated view of their consumers and their digital behavior. KalaGato is uniquely positioned to deliver this consolidated view. Given the wide range of apps being acquired and the goal to reach a billion users, we gain insight into digital behavior across a wide spectrum of consumers. In the coming months, we will build products and services that will feed clients with continuous intelligence on their digital consumers to aid in driving critical decisions and better business outcomes.“
Sushmita is a market research and consumer consulting professional with more than 25 years of experience who has thrived on unearthing consumer insights for decision making covering the full range of marketing issues – strategy development, brand opportunity identification, brand communication and promotion, and brand positioning. She started her career with TNS India and went on to work with other large research and consulting companies like Technopak Advisors and GfK. In her previous role at Kantar Insights, a global consumer consulting company, where she worked for more than 10 years, she was the South Asia Domain Lead for Commerce & CX.
Expressing his views on Sushmita’s appointments, Aman Kumar, co-founder & CEO, KalaGato shared, “KalaGato is entering the next phase of growth, and that requires more experience, improving technology, and strengthening our leadership. I am elated to share that Sushmita Balasubraniam has joined us as CEO of KalaGato Consumer Intelligence. She will help build the brand’s strategy and lay the groundwork for the coming years.”
KalaGato is a data-driven app aggregator that identifies high-performing mobile apps using its proprietary data platform and buys them out with a goal of reaching a billion users over the next five years. The company was established in 2018; it raised $4Million in December 2021, from leading Investors in India, and the US, including Anicut, iSeed, Village Global, SOSV, and 9Unicorns, amongst others.