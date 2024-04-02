By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Kalpataru elevates Tirthankar Ganguly to president and CMO

Ganguly is an alumnus from the Indian School of Business, IIM Bangalore, and University of Calcutta.

According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Tirthankar Ganguly has been promoted to the position of president and chief marketing officer at Kalpataru, a real estate development company. Ganguly was the chief marketing officer of the company for over three and a half years.

Before working at Kalpataru, he worked in numerous organisations including Sobha Realty, Lodha Group, Taj Hotels, Accenture and Tata. His cumulative professional experience spans over 20 years.

