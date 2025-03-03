Kalpesh Patankar joins VML as Group Chief Creative Officer, India

VML announced the appointment of Kalpesh Patankar as group chief creative officer, India. Patankar brings nearly two decades of experience to the role, most recently serving as chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Dubai.

Patankar had previously held the position of CCO at VMLY&R Dubai. He has led agencies to global recognition, with VMLY&R Dubai and Leo Burnett Dubai achieving major business wins and industry awards. His leadership contributed to titles like “MEA Agency of the Decade” at Cannes Lions and multiple “Agency of the Year” awards at Dubai Lynx and MENA Effies. He was also named Advertising Creative Person of the Year.

Patankar’s understanding of the creative craft coupled with his expertise in building strong client relationships, makes him a valuable asset to VML. Returning to India after nearly 20 years in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, he brings a global perspective to the India business. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the agency's continued growth and success in the region.

“We are looking forward to having Patankar back our global creative team. His extraordinary brand skills — particularly in the area of craft — are second to none. Under his creative leadership, brand building and the level of craft will flourish in India. He has a unique ability to bring humanity and creativity together to deliver solutions for clients that transcend marketing,” added Debbi Vandeven, CCO, VML.

“Patankar's philosophy of 'Do good and put it out there' perfectly aligns with VML’s vision," said Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India. "His pursuit of creative excellence, combined with his proven ability to build high-performing teams, makes him the ideal leader to drive our creative vision across India."

Patankar has worked with global brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Harvey Nichols, Land Rover, and Colgate, delivering impactful campaigns. He has served as Jury President at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Andys, and ADFEST.

"I have been considering returning to India for a long time, but I was waiting for the right moment, agency and team to do it with," said Kalpesh Patankar. "I believe that moment is now, with the team at VML. Creativity has the power to transform businesses, and I'm excited to collaborate with teams across India and APAC to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, Patankar will report to Debbi Vandeven, Global CCO, VML and Babita Baruah, CEO VML India. He will work closely with Paul Nagy, APAC CCO.