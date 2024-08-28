Kalyan Jewellers India onboards Vivek Kangath as general manager of corporate communications

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Vivek Kangath mentioned in LinkedIn, "I am excited to join Kalyan Jewellers India Limited as the General Manager of Corporate Communications. Transitioning into a new sector presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges, and I am eager to leverage my experience to contribute to the growth and success of the company. Under the leadership of an industry titan i look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and embarking on this new journey."