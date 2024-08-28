Kalyan Jewellers India onboards Vivek Kangath as general manager of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kalyan Jewellers India, a jewellery brand, has appointed Vivek Kangath as general manager of corporate communications. Vivek will oversee all activities and operations of the public relations and corporate communications functions for Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s online diamond jewellery brands. Vivek will play a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives to enhance the brand's market presence and reputation.
Kangath joins Kalyan Jewellers with a wealth of experience in the field of corporate communications and PR with over 15 years of experience. Prior to this role, he served as global head of corporate communications & PR at Ness Digital Engineering (a KKR company) and CSS Corp, both US-based IT firms. His extensive experience spans over a decade, during which he has established himself as a seasoned marketing communications professional with a deep understanding of global market dynamics.
In addition to his experience in corporate roles, Vivek has worked with several leading PR consultancies in India, where he led and mentored teams to deliver successful PR campaigns for some of the most esteemed brands in the country. His expertise includes developing and implementing high-impact internal and external communications strategies that effectively engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including employees, customers, government bodies, media, analysts, and industry associations.
Vivek is known for his proactive approach and adaptability, making him a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of different industries. His core strengths lie in crafting compelling narratives and strategic communications that align with corporate visions and drive brand growth.
Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Vivek Kangath mentioned in LinkedIn, "I am excited to join Kalyan Jewellers India Limited as the General Manager of Corporate Communications. Transitioning into a new sector presents a unique set of opportunities and challenges, and I am eager to leverage my experience to contribute to the growth and success of the company. Under the leadership of an industry titan i look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and embarking on this new journey."
Kalyan Jewellers India is committed to continuing its legacy of excellence in the jewellery industry, and the addition of Vivek Kangath to the team marks a significant step towards enhancing its brand reputation and communication strategies.