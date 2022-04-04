Kalyani Srivastava elevated as Rediffusion's Joint President

“I am delighted that Kalyani Srivastava is moving to a bigger role within the agency and will be shouldering more and more responsibilities in the days and months ahead. Ever since I took over at Rediffusion last year, I have leaned heavily on Kalyani both for continuity of business on existing clients, as well as for the growth of new businesses. Kalyani is an inspiring leader, and one who leads by personal example. Over the past one year, together, we have revamped the agency, inducted new talent, and sharpened our deliveries to clients. Kalyani, I am sure, will take Rediffusion to much greater heights with all her sharp thinking, untiring hardwork and the warmth of her client relationships,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.