Kalyani Srivastava joins Creativeland Asia as Chief Business Officer

Kalyani Srivastava has joined Creativeland Asia as chief business officer. She joins the agency from Ogilvy after working as associate president for more than a year. Srivastava posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.

Previously, Srivastava worked with Rediffusion for more than12 years. She joined the company as assistant vice president and chief of staff at the chairman's office and was further elevated to the role of executive vice president and head.

Srivastava comes with more than 27 years of experience contributing to organisations namely Mafoi Management Consultants, Marriott Global Sales Organisation, and The Leela Palaces and Resorts.