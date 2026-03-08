Advertisment
Kanika Karla joins Google as Director of Consumer Apps

She will also lead the tech giant's platform marketing.

afaqs! news bureau
Kanika Karla has been appointed as director of consumer apps and platform marketing at Google India.

Welcoming Karla on LinkedIn, Shekhar Khosla, VP marketing at Google, wrote: "The Consumer Apps and Platforms space is at a pivotal turning point in India. We are reimagining the core of Google Search, Google Maps, Android, Google Photos, and Chrome through the lens of AI. With Gemini at the forefront, Kanika's leadership will be instrumental as we deliver intuitive, AI-powered experiences at population scale in India!"

Karla brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having previously worked with McKinsey, Unilever, Snapdeal, Reckitt, PepsiCo, and GSK. 

