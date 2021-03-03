Kantar names Deepender Rana to lead South Asia Business

Discussing her new responsibilities as Chairwoman of Kantar South Asia, Preeti added “The appointment of Rana is a wonderful step for Kantar in the region. In my new role as Chairwoman, I am committed to supporting him grow our business in the region by moving our thinking beyond our current embedded ways of operating and by exploring new opportunities. I will also specifically focus on our I&D initiatives. As many across the industry know Kantar is the market leader in South Asia with very strong market share and stature. This role will help us reinforce Kantar's position in the market and identify ways to put “India on the map” across the wider Kantar organisation.