Kapil Arora elevated as CEO of Ogilvy Indonesia

Ogilvy has announced the promotion of Kapil Arora to CEO of the Ogilvy Group in Indonesia, effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds outgoing CEO Sieg Penaverde, who has led Ogilvy’s integrated business in Indonesia for the past six years and will move on to pursue a new opportunity.

Sieg Penaverde commented: “It is the incredible talent, resilience, and steadfast dedication of our people that have allowed us to not just embrace change, but to lead it. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Ogilvy and Bates Indonesia family for their tireless belief, and to the wider Ogilvy Asia Pacific leadership for their unwavering support. I wish you joy in the many more successes surely to come.”

Kunal Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy ASEAN, said: “We are deeply grateful to Sieg for his leadership, generosity of spirit, and the indelible impact he has had on our business and our people. He leaves with our heartfelt thanks and very best wishes as he embarks on his next chapter. At the same time, I’m genuinely thrilled to see Kapil step into the CEO role; his energy, vision, and commitment to our clients and people will power the next phase of Ogilvy’s growth in Indonesia.”

Kapil Arora has been with Ogilvy for 24 years across five offices. He has been in leadership roles across clients and office - leading the Vodafone business in India, the Ogilvy Delhi office, and 82.5 Communications in India. Since 2024, he has partnered closely with Sieg in his role as chief operating officer. Over the last two years, Kapil has led critical WPP and Ogilvy client relationships in Indonesia, including Nestlé, Azko, SMBC, Kimberly-Clark, and Mastercard.

On his new role, Kapil said: “I’m genuinely excited and honored to lead our operation in this market. Our clients and our people are extraordinary, and I’ve seen first-hand the scale of potential in our talent and our connected capabilities. We will harness Borderless Creativity and the full breadth of Ogilvy and WPP’s capability to deliver work that creates impact for our clients and communities.”