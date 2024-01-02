Kapil Arora joins Ogilvy Indonesia

Previously, he was serving as the co-chairman and CEO of 82.5 Communications.
Ogilvy Indonesia has onboarded Kapil Arora in a leadership role. He has previously worked as the president of Ogilvy North before pandemic.
Arora shared a post on LinkedIn to announce the appointment. In his last role, he was working at 82.5 Communications for four years.
Arora was responsible for the growth of Ogilvy, Soho Square and Brand David's North India operations, across the communications spectrum of advertising, digital, direct, healthcare, PR, rural, retail and activation.
As part of Vodafone India, he headed the national 360 team across 5 Ogilvy offices in India. He led teams that created campaigns across brands like MTR Foods, Sasken, Titan and Hutch.