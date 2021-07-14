Kapil Grover is Burger King India’s new chief marketing officer

He takes over this role from Srinivas Adapa while continuing to perform his duties as the brand’s chief digital officer.
Kapil Grover who joined Burger King (BK) India as its chief digital officer in November 2020 has now helmed the role of its chief marketing officer.
Grover takes over from Srinivas Adapa who, as per his LinkedIn profile, moved on in April 2021.
It’s a second innings at BK India for Grover. He was its CMO from July 2016 to June 2018 before joining Domino’s India as its chief marketer in July 2018 until October 2020.
In a career spanning two decades, Grover has worked at some of India’s biggest brands such as BK India, Domino’s India, Yum! Restaurants International! (KFC), Radico Khaitan, and Luxor Writing Instruments.