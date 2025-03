Kapil Ohri has co-founded Studio NKB, an interior design venture. Before this, Ohri served as the head of marketing at Tata nexarc.

Ohri took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He specialises in building brands through content and digital marketing. Ohri began his career in 2007 at afaqs! as an assistant editor and head of digital. He has since worked with organisations such as Ogilvy, GroupM, Arvind Fashions, and Dabur India.