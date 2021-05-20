Kapil Sharma is Ford India's new GM - consumer marketing

He will continue to fulfil his present responsibilities as head of communications at the American multinational carmaker along with the added responsibility.
Kapil Sharma has been appointed General Manager- consumer marketing & communications, Ford India. He will continue to fulfil his present responsibilities as head of communications.
In this expanded role, Sharma will be responsible for steering the Ford brand and business forward with integrated marketing and communications efforts. He will be taking on the new role effective June 1, 2021.
He’d joined Ford India in 2013 as manager of corporate communications and in a career spanning over 15 years, he has worked at places like BMW India, Genesis Burson Marsteller, and Mileage Communications.