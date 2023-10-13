Kapiva appoints R Govindarajan as Chief Innovation Officer

Govind’s expertise will empower the brand to improve health outcomes with product quality and expand its range of Ayurvedic offerings.
Kapiva has announced the appointment of Dr. R Govindarajan as its chief innovation officer (CIO). Dr. Govind has got 10 patents and 75 research papers published in different journals. Holding a Ph.D. in natural products, Dr. Govind has experience in both basic research at CSIR (Government of India) and applied research in corporate R&D through his various leadership roles at organisations such as Zydus Wellness R&D, Himalaya Global Research Centre in Dubai, and Dabur International R&D in Dubai. Govind has over 23 years of experience in research and development
Ameve Sharma, co-founder of Kapiva, expressing his enthusiasm about Dr. Govind's appointment, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Govind to the Kapiva family. His experience and knowledge of natural products and research and development are perfectly aligned with our commitment to offering authentic, science-backed Ayurvedic products to our consumers. Under Govind's leadership, we foresee taking significant strides in crafting efficacious products that will enable us to compete alongside conventional medical practices. Every step we take in our R&D initiatives brings us closer to reshaping the healthcare standards.”
R Govindarajan , the incoming chief innovation officer, stated, "I am excited to join Kapiva, a brand that is at the forefront of making Ayurveda accessible and modern. Kapiva's mission resonates with my own passion for research and innovation in the healthcare sector. I am eager to contribute to the brand's growth and help further establish Kapiva as a leader in holistic healthcare, enriching lives around the world."
His work encompasses product development, analytical processes, and preclinical and clinical trials, primarily in natural products. Through his career journey, Govind has played a significant role in establishing R&D facilities globally and consulting for pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies.