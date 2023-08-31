Kapiva elevates Shantanu and Anuj Sharma as Co-Founders

Shantanu comes with extensive experience in marketing and e-commerce with his stints at Uniqlo and P&G across India, south east Asia, and China. Shantanu will be closely working with Ameve to accelerate the brand’s growth by penetrating deeper into the Indian market. Shantanu will be joined by Anuj Sharma, an experienced growth leader, who has previously worked with brands like Myntra and Disney+ Hotstar. Anuj has been spearheading the brand’s journey as a CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) for the past 2.5 years. He will be working on improving the tech stack (developing cutting-edge solutions to deliver better health outcomes) to drive profitability and sales across geographies. Their collective expertise, coupled with Ameve's vision, is poised to elevate Kapiva's standing in the wellness industry.