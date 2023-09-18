Kapture CX appoints Garima Rai as the VP of Marketing

Commenting on her appointment, Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO & co-founder, Kapture CX, said, “Vikas and I are excited to welcome Garima to the team and the rocketship that is Kapture. Garima arrives with an impressive 14-year journey as a seasoned marketer within the B2B software industry. Her wealth of experience and insights make her a valuable asset to our team, and we are genuinely excited to have her join us. This is a step in the right direction for both of us as we look forward to scaling Kapture together in the coming years.”