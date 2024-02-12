Karan Abhishek Singh departs from Network18

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Singh served as the CEO of Hindi News (TV and Digital) for approximately three years.
According to media reports, Karan Abhishek Singh has moved on from Network18. He was working as CEO of Hindi News (TV and Digital) for the company.
Singh joined Network18 as CEO for the Languages cluster in January 2019 where he leaded a cluster of 8 regional language news channels- 3 in South Indian, 2 in West Indian and 3 in East Indian languages. He assumed the role of CEO- Hindi News in April 2021.
afaqs! reached out to Network18, but the company has not responded yet.
Prior to this, he had a tenure at Star India, overseeing integrated sales for both television and digital platforms. In his final role at Star, he was responsible for leading agency relationships on a pan-India level.
Previously, he has worked with PepsiCo India, Nokia, Godrej Sara Lee and HUL.