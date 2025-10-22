Karan Amin steps down from IDFC FIRST Bank after two years

After more than two years at IDFC FIRST Bank, Karan Amin has stepped down from his role as head of creative & content. During his tenure, Amin played a key role in shaping the bank’s creative and digital communication, leading several notable campaigns across marketing, branding, and content.

Before joining IDFC FIRST Bank, Amin held senior creative leadership roles at MediaMonks, Cheil India, JWT, and Interface Business Solutions, among others. Over his two-decade career, he has worked across advertising, design, and digital storytelling, building a reputation for crafting high-impact, culturally relevant campaigns.

Reflecting on his time at the bank, Amin shared in a LinkedIn post and said: "Of all the crazy ideas I’ve had and executed throughout my career, never in my wildest imagination did I think I would work at a bank. When I first met Naarayan T V at IDFC FIRST Bank, I remember saying to him, ‘Why would you want to hire me? My financial knowledge is sooo bad!’ Two and a half years later… I’m extremely grateful and thankful to him for giving me this life-changing opportunity and experience of working at one of India’s leading banks."

He added that his time at the bank expanded his creative and strategic skill set — from sports marketing and performance campaigns to financial storytelling. “Working at IDFC FIRST Bank has even improved my mathematical thinking — my chartered accountant, my investment advisor, and my father all tell me that my calculation speed with numbers is way faster than how financially dumb I was before joining the bank!”

As he embarks on the next phase of his career, Amin will return to running his startup 010, which helps brands, startups, and agencies conceptualise campaigns and create content. He also plans to explore the creative potential of AI and new digital tools.

"I’m going back to running and building my startup, 010, to help other startups, brands, and agencies with ideas for creating campaigns and attention-grabbing content. I’m also super excited to have some fun with AI and explore the endless possibilities of doing something different," he said.