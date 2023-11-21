Karan Baikampadi moves From Netflix, joins DeadAnt as Head of Business

In his new role at DeadAnt, Karan expresses his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled about the potential and scale that comedy has in India, and DeadAnt is making groundbreaking moves in the right direction. In just four years, the company has solidified its position as an authentic and credible voice in the comedy space, not only through its online publication but also its creative studio and events division. I am particularly excited to work with Ravina, who brings unmatched expertise and knowledge of the craft's impact. With 20 years of experience in media and entertainment, she has an incredible hold on the pulse of international comedy and has been following the comedy scene in India and abroad."