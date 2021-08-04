Karan Bajaj quits White Hat Junior

Trupti Mukker who was the Head of Customer Experience and Delivery will now be the CEO.
Karan Bajaj, the founder of the edtech platform, White Hat Junior has decided to move on from the company. This move comes exactly a year after the edtech platform was acquired Byju's. White Hat Junior was founded by Karan Bajaj in February 2019.
Karan informed about this move through a LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Karan was the CEO of Discovery India for around 3 years. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Bajaj has worked with Kraft Foods Group, The Boston Consulting Group and Procter & Gamble in the past. Bajaj has also written three books such as 'Keep off the Grass (fiction), Johnny Gone Down (fiction) and The Yoga of Max's Discontent/The Seeker (fiction).