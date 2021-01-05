Karan Bajwa appointed as leader for Google Cloud in Asia Pacific

Google Cloud today announced that Karan Bajwa who currently leads Google Cloud in India as the company’s new leader for Asia Pacific. Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace from today. Bajwa succeeds Rick Harshman who leaves the organization for a new opportunity. Bajwa is currently based in Gurgaon, India, but will relocate to Singapore in 2021. He also continues to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed. He will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud.