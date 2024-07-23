Karan Kumar joins BPTP as its chief marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kumar has recently moved on from ART Fertility Clinics.
Karan Kumar moves on from ART Fertility Clinics. After a nearly two-year stint in healthcare, where he was responsible for marketing and growth for the Middle East and India operations, Karan Kumar has returned to the real estate sector, where he joins BPTP as its chief marketing officer. Nearly two decades old, BPTP has a significant play in residential and commercial real estate in North India.
Announcing his appointment Kumar said, "I am excited to be a part of BPTP in this phase of its growth journey. It's a brand strongly focused on delivering innovative products underpinned by a commitment to global sustainability standards while seeking to earn preference and trust from all stakeholders - customers, partners, and employees alike. I look forward to continuing to build upon this legacy while working with a very passionate and agile team at BPTP."