Karan Parekh joins Delhivery as head of digital marketing. Prior to this role, Parekh served as the senior vice president of marketing at YES BANK.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Parekh brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing, specialising in biddable media, social media, SEM, SEO, along with digital planning.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as PNB MetLife India Insurance, Axis Bank, Madison Communications, and GroupM.