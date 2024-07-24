Karan Rajpal joins LTIMindtree as senior director of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was earlier the head of marketing at Enablex.
Karan Rajpal has joined LTIMindtree as senior director of marketing. Rajpal was earlier the head of marketing at Enablex. In his new role, he will be responsible for iNXT, a digital transformation platform delivering an ecosystem of connected, intelligent, and sustainable solutions at the company.
He will also be responsible for marketing outcomes for LTIMindtree's delivery units, delivering outcomes across retention, strategic goals and client experiences.
Rajpal announced the development on social media.
He has also worked with brands like Dalmia and HCL tech.