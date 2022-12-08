Karan Rao elevated as National Head- Growth & Partnerships at Wavemaker, India

Prior to this, he was National Director, Partnerships (Content, Tech, Gaming and Sports).
Karan Rao has announced that he has been promoted as the National Head - Growth & Partnerships at Wavemaker, India in a LinkedIn post.
Previously, he was National Director, Partnerships (Content, Tech, Gaming and Sports).
Rao has over 13 years of experience in the branded content function and his role at Wavemaker requires him to develop content strategy, manage the P&L, content ideas and the delivery of produced and packaged content complete with distribution and amplification approach, which means, liaising with content networks, production houses, and media/agency partners.