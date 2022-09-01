Karan Shroff moves on from Unacademy

He was the Partner and CMO at Unacademy.
Karan Shroff has decided to move on from the online learning platform, Unacademy. He was working as a partner and chief marketing officer and his next move is unknown. He joined the company in 2019 as vice president of marketing. He posted about this move on his LinkedIn profile.
Karan was responsible for all marketing efforts including performance marketing, digital marketing, creative marketing, brand management, ATL campaigns, brand partnerships, media buying, consumer insights, and overall brand positioning.
Prior to Unacademy, Karan led brand marketing at Xiaomi India. Karan has won numerous accolades and has regularly been featured as a Top Marketer, including being named CMO of the Year by World Asia Retail Congress in 2021.
“We thank Karan immensely for his contributions towards building Unacademy into one of the most Iconic brands of India. He will transition out of his role after six months at Unacademy. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO & Co-Founder, Unacademy.